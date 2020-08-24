Police arrest antifa during Proud Boys protest in Portland

Global  
 

A coalition of pro-Trump and right-wing activists including the Proud Boys rallied in Portland Saturday afternoon against Antifa.A state of emergency had been declared by Oregon Governor Kate Brown Friday afternoon, placing Oregon State Police, rather than local police, in charge.The rally specifically lionized Kyle Rittenhouse, the Kenosha shooter who killed two and injured a third, and memorialized Aaron 'Jay' Danielson, a right-winger shot dead in Portland by a self-proclaimed antifa activist.Antifa counter-demonstrators did not show up, but right wing activists and militia members confronted press they believed were left wing.Organizer Joe Biggs confronted the crowd.

"Are we the left?

We're supposed to have freedom of speech.

Stop hassling the media," he said.


