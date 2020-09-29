Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden releases tax returns, urges Trump to do so

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Biden releases tax returns, urges Trump to do so

Biden releases tax returns, urges Trump to do so

[NFA] Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden released his tax returns and pressed the Republican president to do likewise, keeping pressure on Donald Trump in the wake of a New York Times expose on his taxes.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Just hours before the first presidential debate of the year, Democratic nominee Joe Biden released his 2019 tax returns and called on Donald Trump to do the same.

The move maintains pressure on the Republican president after the New York Times reported he paid zero federal income taxes in 10 out of the past 15 years, and just $750 in 2016 and 2017.

In contrast, Biden's returns show he and his wife Jill paid more than $346,000 in federal taxes and other payments in 2019, on income of just under $1 million.

As a candidate, Donald Trump broke with decades of tradition in not sharing his tax forms despite a promise to do so.

He has since fought drawn-out legal battles to keep his returns from Democratic lawmakers, criminal prosecutors, and the public.

The New York Times reported the president's taxes also show heavy loses at his businesses and hundreds of millions of dollars in debt.

Trump raged against the newspaper.

In a series of Twitter posts, the Republican president said he had paid "many millions of dollars in taxes" and that his wealth and assets far exceeded any debts.

He did not provide evidence, nor did he say he would to release any financial statements before the Nov.

3 presidential election.

On a call with reporters, a Biden campaign official said, "Mr. President, release your tax returns or shut up."




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

What to expect from the first presidential debate

 President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will go head-to-head for the first time in tonight's presidential debate. The stakes are high as the two..
CBS News

First US debate: Biden throws down the gauntlet to Trump with release of 2019 tax returns

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, have released more of their personal tax returns ahead of the first presidential debate.The..
New Zealand Herald

Presidential debate coach on tonight's matchup between Trump and Biden

 President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will take the stage together for the first time tonight in Cleveland for the first presidential debate of the..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States


Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Court pick Barrett visits Senate ahead of hearings

 President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, is on Capitol Hill on Tuesday for a day of meetings with Senate Majority Leader Mitch..
USATODAY.com
Judge Barrett meets with Senate Leader McConnell [Video]

Judge Barrett meets with Senate Leader McConnell

The sprint to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to become President Donald Trump’s third conservative appointee to the U.S. Supreme Court began in earnest on Tuesday as she met with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:01Published

Trump Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett meets with McConnell, top Republican senators

 Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett meets with a number of prominent Republicans on Capitol Hill, but no Democrats yet.
USATODAY.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Related news from verified sources

Hours before debate, Biden releases tax returns and urges Trump to do so too

"Mr President, release your tax returns or shut up," Biden's deputy campaign manager said.
The Age - Published Also reported by •DNASeattlePI.com


Biden releases 2019 tax returns before debate, calls for Trump to release his

Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign on Tuesday released 2019 tax returns for Biden and running...
FOXNews.com - Published

Tax Revelations Set The Stage For Presidential Debate In Cleveland

President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden square off in their first presidential debate...
NPR - Published


Tweets about this

Braden_Sky

Braden Sky RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: Joe Biden releases tax returns before first presidential debate, urges Trump to do the same https://t.co/3W9B4… 5 minutes ago

ambalbi

Dr Anne-Marie Balbi RT @smh: Hours before his first debate with President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden released his 2019 tax returns… 11 minutes ago

KSG01217293

KSG RT @iammix24: JOE BIDEN RELEASES TAX RETURNS BEFORE FIRST PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE, URGES TRUMP TO DO THE SAME- REPORT 11 minutes ago

ppjvpp

pj RT @duluthnews: Hours before debate, Biden releases tax returns and urges Trump to do so, too https://t.co/kOQ7DA3T1c 17 minutes ago

MMNewzz

MMNewzz Hours before debate, Biden releases tax returns and urges Trump to do so, too https://t.co/XMGLMRNmjS via @OANN #news 35 minutes ago

DALA_CICERO

ABDALLAH RT @Jerusalem_Post: Hours before his first #debate with President @realDonaldTrump, Democratic presidential nominee @JoeBiden on Tuesday re… 35 minutes ago

duluthnews

Duluth News Tribune Hours before debate, Biden releases tax returns and urges Trump to do so, too https://t.co/kOQ7DA3T1c 43 minutes ago

hacommoditynews

Renton Campoy Hours before debate, Biden releases tax returns and urges Trump to do so, too https://t.co/DjggK8yY3i 44 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

2020 Presidential Debate: Trump vs. Biden [Video]

2020 Presidential Debate: Trump vs. Biden

We are just hours away from President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden going head-to-head on the debate stage in Cleveland, Ohio. Biden says he's been prepping for what he..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:26Published
Why Nevada may be an important state for the First Presidential Debate [Video]

Why Nevada may be an important state for the First Presidential Debate

Tonight President Trump and democratic nominee Joe Biden will face off for their first debate. This election is an important one for Nevada, because we are considered a swing state.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:45Published
Trump And Biden Debate Tonight [Video]

Trump And Biden Debate Tonight

Trump And Biden Debate Tonight

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:28Published