Reports warn of extremist threat around election
U.S. intelligence reports are warning that violent domestic extremists pose a threat to the Nov.
3 election.
This report produced by Chris Dignam.
Grunt6611b U.S. intelligence reports warn of extremist threat around election https://t.co/IkiefqjaIt 4 minutes ago
Keele World Affairs 2020 will certainly be a year to remember. For the US it may well be that the powder keg that Trump has been fillin… https://t.co/jHAoRXekWI 6 minutes ago
edin bilalovic RT @Reuters: U.S. intelligence reports warn of extremist threat around election https://t.co/gxEYmuf9re https://t.co/nsrk6z7VLp 6 minutes ago
Tian El📎Resist. RT @tedhesson: US security officials are warning that violent domestic extremists pose a threat to the presidential election next month, am… 6 minutes ago
José Mier y Concha RT @Reuters: U.S. intelligence reports warn of extremist threat around election https://t.co/2Mw5TGTmfJ https://t.co/eAO9Q4Lh13 9 minutes ago
scaredy_cat RT @yohiobaseball: .@TheLastRefuge2 FBI and U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) pushing white supremacy myth for Civil unrest they k… 19 minutes ago
tweeter #USintelligence reports warn of extremist threat around #election https://t.co/HYnnWc5fXk 21 minutes ago
citoyen européen U.S. intelligence reports warn of extremist threat around election https://t.co/GSXTy8LKFQ 23 minutes ago