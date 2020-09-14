Global  
 

SRH vs DC: Didn't get enough runs in powerplay, lost game as team tonight, says coach Ponting

SRH vs DC: Didn't get enough runs in powerplay, lost game as team tonight, says coach Ponting

SRH vs DC: Didn't get enough runs in powerplay, lost game as team tonight, says coach Ponting

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29.

While addressing the post match press conference, the head coach of Delhi Capitals, Ricky Ponting spoke about losing game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Ponting said, "We didn't get enough runs in the powerplay today and we have lost the game as a team tonight." "We just don't depend on one player to win the games," he added.


