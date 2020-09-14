SRH vs DC: Didn't get enough runs in powerplay, lost game as team tonight, says coach Ponting

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29. While addressing the post match press conference, the head coach of Delhi Capitals, Ricky Ponting spoke about performance of Kagiso Rabada. Ponting said, "Kagiso Rabada is just the ultimate competitor, he loves playing the game and competing himself against some of the best batsmen in the world." "Rabada has performed exceptionally well for DC," he added.
Ahead of their season's opening match against Kings XI Punjab, the head coach of Delhi Capitals Ricky Ponting on September 19 said that IPL 2020 is going to be very different due to COVID-19 pandemic, and so will the preparations of Delhi Capitals. "Certainly it's going to be different, our preparations for playing this IPL is going to be different in anyway. The boys and the whole squad here have been under very strict COVID protocols which is unusual and different. So once we get to play our first game, playing in every stadium will be different there will some challenges there for the boys, but I do think that once the game starts I think we will get support from all around India and certainly in Delhi for the capitals," said Ponting ahead of their first match against Kings XI Punjab.
Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals left the hotel in Dubai to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 29. With two straight wins, Delhi Capitals is on the top of the table while Hyderabad is at the bottom. Both the teams will battle for the win in Abu Dhabi.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won by 7 wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 8th match of IPL-2020 in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on September 26. While addressing the post match press conference in Abu Dhabi, the skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner said, "KKR bowled well and we were unable to hit the boundaries. We were probably 20-30 runs short and if you don't put the right total on board then it is hard to defend anyway."
During the post-game interview Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden was asked about his inconsistency of wearing a face mask during the team's 34-24 win over the Saints. Several coaches have been fined..
