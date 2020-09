Laura Podesta reports on preparations in Cleveland for the first 2020 presidential debate (9-29-2020)

President Trump, Former Vice President Biden Prepare To Face Off In First Debate

Former Obama White House counsel Bob Bauer is standing in for President Trump during former Vice...

Sciutto and Murtaugh battled for nearly 10 minutes in an explosive collision ahead of the debate...

President Trump and former Vice President Biden will face off in the first presidential debate...