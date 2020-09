Stimulus Check Update: What's The Latest On A Second Payment Package? Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 01:07s - Published 3 minutes ago Stimulus Check Update: What's The Latest On A Second Payment Package? Stimulus discussions are back on the table in Washington, but time is growing short to deliver a second round of stimulus payments before the election. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this