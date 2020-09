Niven RT @CNN: Sienna Miller says the late Chadwick Boseman reduced his own salary for "21 Bridges" to get her on board the project and ensure sh… 4 seconds ago

Joyce Fidler RT @factsonfiIm: Chadwick Boseman donated part of his own salary for ‘21 Bridges' to co-star Sienna Miller when the studio refused to match… 22 seconds ago

-🍉| golden days⁷ 💛 RT @FilmUpdates: Sienna Miller has revealed that Chadwick Boseman gave up some of his salary for #21Bridges to increase hers so that she’d… 44 seconds ago

isa link BBC News - Chadwick Boseman gave some of his 21 Bridges salary to co-star Sienna Miller https://t.co/WW2psfR5gC 1 minute ago

Sidnee Michelle RT @Variety: “It was about the most astounding thing that I’ve experienced,” Sienna Miller said of Chadwick Boseman’s gift. “That kind of t… 2 minutes ago

Lady Cecily Neville RT @melsil: A bit late to this, but wow, Sienna Miller sharing the story about how Chadwick Boseman gave money out of his paycheck to bring… 2 minutes ago

Teri La Rocca RT @etalkCTV: #SiennaMiller says #ChadwickBoseman increased her pay on the film by giving up part of his own salary: "He said, 'You're ge… 3 minutes ago