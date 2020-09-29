SLA suspends Twin Ponds' liquor license

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 3 weeks ago

The State Liquor Authority has suspended Twin Ponds' liquor license after finding them in violation of several state mandates during a wedding.

For allegedly not following covid guidelines.

The governor's office says twin ponds hosted a wedding, last month, with more than 100 guests.

--that's twice the legal limit.

The oneida county health department reported to the state that patrons were not required to wear masks....and chairs were spaced less than two feet apart.

There was also no hand sanitizer made available.

The governor's office says twin ponds also reportedly failed to close off, clean and disinfect areas ---- that had been occupied b a person later confirmed to test positive for coronavirus.

