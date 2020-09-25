Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sancho: What next for Man Utd?

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Sancho: What next for Man Utd?

Sancho: What next for Man Utd?

Sky Sports News' Bryan Swanson looks at what could happen next in Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho after their bid of £91.3m was rejected.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Man Utd fans believe Matt Judge has already flown to Dortmund for Jadon Sancho

Manchester United are still chasing a deal for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho before next...
Daily Star - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Why Man Utd's £91.3m Sancho bid was rejected [Video]

Why Man Utd's £91.3m Sancho bid was rejected

The Transfer Show's Dharmesh Sheth explains why Borussia Dortmund rejected Manchester United's £91.3m bid for Jadon Sancho and analyses what could happen next.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:14Published
Man Utd's £91.3m Sancho bid rejected [Video]

Man Utd's £91.3m Sancho bid rejected

Sky Sports News' Gary Cotterill in Germany explains why Borussia Dortmund have rejected Manchester United's £91.3m bid for Jadon Sancho.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:24Published
Man Utd 'quietly confident' over Sancho [Video]

Man Utd 'quietly confident' over Sancho

Speaking on The Transfer Show, Kaveh Solhekol outlines a number of reasons why Manchester United may be waiting until next week before making an offer for Jadon Sancho.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:29Published