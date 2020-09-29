David Warner lauds Rashid Khan, says 'He knows exactly what he has to do'

Mumbai Indians defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs on October 04 in the 17th match of the ongoing IPL 2020 in the UAE. An all-round performance by the MI restricted the SRH to 174/7 against the massive total of 208/5 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. MI's All-rounder Krunal Pandya commended his bowling unit calling it "unpredictable" and ahead of the opposition SRH led by David Warner.
After a close win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Skipper David Warner praised the performance of Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma by saying, "We lost early wickets and then those guys (Priyam and Abhishek) come to play. I have told these young kids that go there, play the way they wanted to play, play with freedom take the score board at the equation and back yourselves. Tonight we saw a fantastic effort by two youngsters, they got us to great total, they held their nerves, back their ability and I couldn't be any proud of those two guys." SRH secured a seven-run win over the MS Dhoni-led side in the Indian Premier League here on Friday. Priyam Garg put out an impressive show, scoring unbeaten 51 runs from just 26 balls and helping his side to set a respectable target of 165 runs.
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by seven runs against Chennai Super Kings in Match 14 of IPL2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. After a close win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Skipper David Warner said that he didn't have much idea on the injury's severity as he was on the field and will have to check with the physio. "I am not too sure, have to speak to the physio, can answer this ques when we have more information," Warner said in the post-match press conference.
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs. Speaking on this, SRH batting coach VVS Laxman expressed worry for bowler Siddarth Kaul and said that it was a bad day for him at the office. "Siddarth Kaul had a bad day at office today, happens to anyone. Overall we are very happy with the way our bowlers have bowled so far in this tournament," said Laxman.
When asked about who is the biggest six-hitter among Hardik Pandya and him, the former's brother jokingly said, "Pandyas are the biggest six-hitter(s)".
Royal Challengers Bangalore scripted an easy win over Rajasthan Royals in the first match on Saturday. Yuzvendra Chahal was the star with the ball as his three wicket haul restricted the Royals to a below par total. Devdutt Padikkal scored another half century while skipper Virat Kohli found form as he stayed unbeaten on 72 to see his team through. The second match of the day at Sharjah was another run fest as Delhi Capitals scored 228 runs after batting first. Skipper Shreyas scored an unbeaten 88 but KKR came very close in the chase but Anrich Nortje picked up 3 wickets and bowled a superb 19th over to win the match for his team. Today MI take on SRH at Sharjah while CSK look to turn their campaign around against KXIP in the second match of the day.
Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs. Former Indian cricketer and Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif praised Amit Mishra's bowling by saying, "The way Mishra bowled to Shubman Gill it was great to see and Tripathi was a surprise because he is not been playing a lot in this tournament, he got a change and he looked very good."
Kolkata Knight Riders lost match from Delhi Capitals by 18 runs in Sharjah. Batsman Eoin Morgan praised the Rahul Tripathi's performance by saying, "I think if he bats down the order and produce something like that, and it's almost more difficult situation to go in. It's a huge positive, I think any IPL team looking for a guy to bat at 6-7 and come in and score at a strike rate of 250-300. It's almost Andre Wilson like, I think the argument would be why we wouldn't keep him where he is when he do such a positive job."
Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets in the 18th match of Indian Premier League 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Kings XI Punjab's all rounder Mandeep Singh in after match press conference said that it's going to be tough for the team after three defeats in a row. He also added that the team needs to win seven matches out of the nine games. He highlighted that the team needs to work on bowling part.
Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first of the double header to be played today in the ongoing IPL 2020. The match will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 3pm. Levelled at 4 points each, RR stands at fifth position in the points table while RCB at sixth.
Chennai Super Kings boarded buses for Dubai International Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 02 to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad. MS Dhoni-led CSK will look to turn things around when they battle with SRH. CSK currently stands at the bottom of the table of IPL 2020.
Rajasthan Royals Head Coach Andrew McDonald on October 03 said that players are putting in their best efforts, and the team will work to minimise the errors. "The biggest thing for me is that the players are putting in their best. Sometimes there are errors but we got to work on minimising those errors and work towards moving forward," said McDonald. Opener Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Virat Kohli guided Royal Challengers Bangalore to an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Coach Simon Katich applauded the bowlers for today's performance and said that the game turned in 15 balls period when RCB got 3 wickets for 6 runs. "We would have liked to bat first as well, but it wasn't to be. I think the game turner for us happened in a 15 ball period when we got 3 wickets for about 6 runs. Credit to our bowlers," said Katich. Opener Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Virat Kohli guided Royal Challengers Bangalore to an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.