Debutant Samad is good power hitter, great to give young guys opportunity: Skipper Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29.

While addressing the post match press conference in Abu Dhabi, the skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner spoke debutant Abdul Samad.

Warner said, "Abdul Samad is a good power hitter and a leg spinner.

We knew what he is capable of and I have seen him hitting some long balls and I was very impressed." "This is great to give the young guys opportunity," he added.