Debutant Samad is good power hitter, great to give young guys opportunity: Skipper Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29. While addressing the post match press conference in Abu Dhabi, the skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner spoke about performance of Rashid Khan and today's victory against Delhi Capitals. Warner said, "Putting runs on the board and batting first was good. They (SRH) bowled very well in the power play. Credit to our bowlers as the way they played today and death bowling to the middle was outstanding as well." "Rashid is Rashid and he knows what he has to do. His game was exceptionally great tonight. He knows exactly what he has to do," Warner added.
Kolkata Knight Riders brought their campaign back on track with a 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH captain David Warner opted to bat first but his team could manage to post only 142 runs in the face of some tight bowling by KKR. Manish Pandey top scored with 51 runs. KKR's chase was anchored by opener Shubman Gill, who scored an unbeaten 70. In Today's contest, Rajasthan Royals will take on Kings XI Punjab. Two in form teams coming off big wins. RR have got Jos Buttler ready to play his first match of the season.
Credit: HT Digital Content
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29. While addressing the post match press conference, the head coach of Delhi Capitals, Ricky Ponting spoke about performance of Kagiso Rabada. Ponting said, "Kagiso Rabada is just the ultimate competitor, he loves playing the game and competing himself against some of the best batsmen in the world." "Rabada has performed exceptionally well for DC," he added.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29. While addressing the post match press conference, the head coach of Delhi Capitals, Ricky Ponting spoke about losing game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ponting said, "We didn't get enough runs in the powerplay today and we have lost the game as a team tonight." "We just don't depend on one player to win the games," he added.
