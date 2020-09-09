Global  
 

New coffee shop opens in downtown Terre Haute

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
For coffee good news good news for coffee fans!

Not only is it national coffee day... there's also a new coffee shop in downtown terre haute opening it's doors.

The doors to "federal coffee and fine foods" opened at 7 this morning..

You can bet... our crew was there right on time!

The modern shop sits right on wabash avenue..

It offers a variety of coffee drinks..

And pastries.

We caught up with the co-owner and chef..

He says opening day has been a dream come true.

"im overwhelmed just with satisfaction and joy that my wife and i gretchen were able to actually have a shop downtown and to open on national coffee day was just pure happen chance."

If you haven't tried it yet..

The shop is open until 8 tonight.

And tomorrow, on "news 10 this morning"..

You can learn even more about this new gem.

News 10's jordan kudisch will dive into the inspiration behind the shop.

Now..

Let's check back in with "kevin orpurt" for another look at your evening forecast!

///// tonight




