New coffee shop opens in downtown Terre Haute

For coffee good news good news for coffee fans!

Not only is it national coffee day... there's also a new coffee shop in downtown terre haute opening it's doors.

The doors to "federal coffee and fine foods" opened at 7 this morning..

The modern shop sits right on wabash avenue..

It offers a variety of coffee drinks..

And pastries.

He says opening day has been a dream come true.

"im overwhelmed just with satisfaction and joy that my wife and i gretchen were able to actually have a shop downtown and to open on national coffee day was just pure happen chance."

The shop is open until 8 tonight.

News 10's jordan kudisch will dive into the inspiration behind the shop.

