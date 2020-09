BTS' Label Big Hit Entertainment Goes Public, Barry Jenkins' 'The Lion King' Prequel In the Works & More | THR News Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:16s - Published 1 minute ago BTS' Label Big Hit Entertainment Goes Public, Barry Jenkins' 'The Lion King' Prequel In the Works & More | THR News A first look at season four of 'The Crown' is here, 'The Lion King' prequel movie is in the works with Oscar-winning 'Moonlight' filmmaker Barry Jenkins and BTS is set to make millions when their label Big Hit Entertainment goes public in October. 0

