Hear From The Candidate: Chico City Council District 3 - Ann Schwab

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Hi my name is Ann Schwab my knowledge experience and Leadership has strengthened Chico as an exceptional place to live serving as your mayor and Chico city council member is it genuine honor I value your trust in me to govern with transparency fairness and inclusive you points I solve problems build relationships and reach consensus through respectful listening Hands On Learning and Collective action we met Chico a special place my top priorities are economic growth to help fund badly needed improvements to parks and Roads affordable housing and ensuring neighborhood safety in spite of the special call for change some of which may be good my compassion experience integrity and long-standing unwavering commitment to Chico will continue to make Chico and exceptional place to live work and achieve your dreams I make informed independent decision I am not beholden to special interest I listen and consider to all Community Voices before making decisions that impact our communities best interest for a strong future with your support I will continue to be your voice on Chico city council and be your voice for vibrant and safe neighborhoods a thriving economy and independent leadership together we will leave Chico forward thank you





