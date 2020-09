GENESIS G70 IS MAKING A PLACE FOR ITSELF!!

Video Credit: Bumper2Bumper - Duration: 02:13s - Published 6 minutes ago

Bumper2Bumpertv says that is demonstrated by what the brand is offering in the G70 Sport Sedan.

While still a relative youngster in the Luxury car segment, the Genesis brand is not a shrinking violet.

GENESIS IS THROWING SOME SHARP ELBOWS WITH THE G70 SEDAN.

IT IS SUPPOSED TO BE A PREMIUM SEGMENT CAR BUT A CLOSE LOOK SHOWS IT IS STRADDLING THE LINE BETWEEN PREMIUM AND LUXURY.

WE GOT A CHANCE TO GET A WEEK OF SEAT TIME IN THE SPORT EDITION AND CAME AWAY WITH AN INCREASED RESPECT FOR THE BRAND.

SOMEHOW IT IS CLASSFIED BY THE EPA AS A COMPACT EVEN THOUGH IT HAS AN OVERALL LENGTH OF 184 INCHES.

WE MAY DISAGREE WITH THE GOVERNMENT ON THAT ONE SINCE THERE IS SEATING FOR AT LEAST FOUR ADULTS, FIVE IF YOU SQUEEZE SOMEONE INTO THE MIDDLE OF THE BACK SEAT.

FROM OUR VIEW THE G70 REVIVES THE CONCEPT OF A SPRT SEDAN WITH THE EMPHASIS ON PERFORMANCE.

OUR TEST CAR CAME WITH A 3.3 LITER TWIN TURBO V6 ENGINE.

IT IS RATED AT 365 HORSEPOWER AND 376 POUND FEET OF TORQUE.

ONLY A FEW COMPETITORS ARE STILL AVAILABLE WITH A V6 MOTOR.

HIDDEN DEEP IN THE TECHNOLOGY OF THE G70 IS A LAUNCH CONTROL PROGRAM FOR THE TIME WHEN THE NEED FOR SPEED CAN’T BE IGNORED.

THE DRIVE TRAIN IS AN 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION COMPLETE WITH REV MATCHING.

IT CAN COME IN EITHER AN ALL WHEEL DRIVE SET UP OR LIKE OUR TEST CAR, A REAR WHEEL DRIVE ARRANGEMENT.

ALL OF THIS CAPABILITY IS FUNNELED THROUGH A DRIVE MODE SYSTEM WITH FIVE DIFFERENT OPTIONS TO MATCH A DRIVER’S TASTES.

WE FOUND THE TECHNOLOGY WAS NOT CUMBERSOME AND DEPENDING ON THE SELECTION, BRINGS SOME FUN TO DRIVING.

RIDERS WILL APPRECIATE THE ATTENTION PAID TO THE FRONT SEATS WITH 16 WAY ADJUSTMENTS FOR THE DRIVER AND 10 WAY OPTIONS FOR THE PASSENGER.

GENESIS IS KEEPING UP WITH THE COMPETITION WITH A FULL SUITE OF DRIVER ASSISTANCE TECHNOLOGY AND A HEADS-UP DISPLAY WHICH CAN BE ALTERED TO MEET INDIVIDUAL PREFERENCES.

WE ALSO NOTED THE SPORT EDITION IS EQUIPPED WITH BREMBRO BRAKES SO WHEN THE TIME COMES THE G70 CAN COME TO A STOP WITHOUT A PROBLEM.

CONSIDERING THAT THE BRAND IS ONLY FIVE YEARS OLD IT APPEARS TO US THAT THE G70 MAY HAVE HIT THE TARGET –MARKET THAT IS WITH A WELL THOUGHT OUT LUXURY SPORT SEDAN.

I’M GREG MORRISON.