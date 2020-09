Jackson police blue flu concerns addressed

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:54s - Published 3 minutes ago

DEPARTMENT KNEW ABOUT THISSO-CALLEDBLUE FLU IN ADVANCE.THE MAYOR REASSURING RESIDENTSIF THEY CA911 AN OFFICER WILL SHOW UP.THE ASSISTANT POLICE CHIEF TOLDCITY COUNCIL15 TO 20 OFFICERS ON THEDAYSHIFT CALLED INSICK.THEY SAY THAT'S AN UNUSUALLYHIGHNUMBER.IT AFFECTED ALL FOUR PRECINCTS,PLUSADMINISTRATIVE, DETECTIVE'SBUREAND THE SUPPORT SERVICE UNIT.JPD SAID THEY DIDN'T MISS ABEAT.

THEY BROUGHT IN OFFICERSWHO WEREALREADY OUT ON THE SPECIALDETAIL TOCOVER FOR THEIR COWORKERS WHODIDN'TSHOW UP FOR WORK.

IT IS NOT IMPACTING THEWAY WE DO BUSINESS, BUT OFCOURSE WE DO PAY ATTENTION TOTHOSE THINGS TO MAKE SURE THATIT DOES NOT CONTINUE.WE REGRET THAT ANYONE WOULD TAKETHIS PATH IN ORDER TO HAVEWE REGRET THAT ANYONE WOULD TAKETHIS PATH IN ORDER TO HAVEWHAT CAN BE A SINCERE DISCUSSIONABOUT NOT ONLY WHAT HAS HAPPENEDBUT WHAT WE WANT TO HAPPEN INTHE FUTUREHAVING SWORN TAKEN AN OATH TOSERVE PEOPLEVETERAN OFFICERS ARE ANGRY THEYWON'T GET APAY RAISE CITY COUNCIL APPROVEDFOR NEWRECRUITS AND OFFICERS WITH FEWERYEARS ONTHE FORCE.THE MAYOR SAYS THE $3,100 HIKEMEANS JPDWILL NOW HAVE THE HIGHEST SALARYOF ANYDEPARTMENT IN THE METRO.JPD IS SHORT 100 OFFICERS.

THATMEANS A LOT OF OVERTIME FOR THEMENAND WOMEN ON THE FORCE.

THEMAYOR SAYS LAST YEAR 30 PATROLOFFICERS WORKING EXTRA HOURSTOOK HOME BETWEEN $70,000 AND$115,000.ROSS ADAMS 16 WAPT NEWS.JACKSON POLICE CHIEF JAMES DAVISRELEASED ASTATEMENT SAYING IN PART - "ITIS BLATANTSPECULATION THAT THOSE POLICEOFFI