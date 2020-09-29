20,000 Masks Donated in Owensboro

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 5 minutes ago

And new tonight at 5 -- those in kentucky struggling to buy personal protective equipment won have to worry anymore thanks to a generous donation.

44news reporter marisa patwa is in owensboro -- with the story.

Buying masks difficult as the pandemic continues to take a financial toll on the community.

But in owensboro -- a donation of twenty thousand masks from unifirst and the daviess county fiscal court to the audubon area community services -- is making personal protective equipment easier to access.?as markets are beginning to reopen and communities are getting ready to reopen during this changeling time.

This is one of those items. masks, disposable masks that is maybe not as readily available in the community right now.

So that need was a perfect fit for us to jump on board with our local community and with daviess county fiscal court to meet that need?

"and the davis county commissioners are so thankful that they're able to help out with this partnership and make those sure that those in the community get the masks that they need.

And it's all thanks to new grant money."?well it makes sense.

Because there a real need.

And we have the ability to do it.

And we wanted to make sure that you knew we appreciated what they do for our community decided to match?

While audubon officials say the donation is essential to many of their volunteers - as they rely on limited grant funds to even operate.?whenever this crisis event occurred.

We didn have the budget in place already to deal with the large amount of ppe, the masking, the hand sanitization, the gloves, all of those things.

So we had to scramble quite a bit.

And a donation like this from a community partner like this really allows us to do the great work that audubon area does in the community?

Audubon area community services volunteers who work in soup kitchens, schools and other outreach facilities will receive these masks.

Reporting in owensboro marisa patwa 44news new tonight -- honor