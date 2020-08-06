THE IRON MASK Movie trailer - Starring Jackie Chan, Arnold Schwarzenegger

Global  
 

Plot synopsis: For the first time ever, screen legends Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan face off against each other in battle in this epic fantasy-adventure!

In order to save his homeland from certain doom, a kung fu master (Chan) must escape from the maniacal James Hook (Schwarzenegger) in order to send his daughter a secret talisman that will allow her to control a massive and mythical dragon.

This larger-than-life, globe-trotting tale – ranging from the impenetrable Tower of London to the fabled Silk Road and China's Great Wall -- also stars Rutger Hauer in one of the screen icon's final performances.

Directed by Oleg Stepchenko starring Jason Flemyng, Helen Yao, Jackie Chan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Charles Dance, Rutger Hauer, Martin Klebba, Christopher Fairbank, Igor Jijikine release date November 20, 2020 (on Digital and VOD), November 24, 2020 (on Blu-Ray and DVD)


Iron Mask trailer: Jackie Chan and Arnold Schwarzenegger's epic face-off promises to be a visual treat for all action movie lovers

Jackie Chan and Arnold Schwarzenegger's Iron Mask directed by Oleg Stepchenko also stars Jason...
Bollywood Life - Published

"Iron Mask" - cast: Jackie Chan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Flemyng, Charles Dance, Rutger Hauer, Christopher Fairbank, Martin Klebba, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Igor Jijikine, Lance Luu

*Release date :* November 20, 2020 *Synopsis :* For the first time ever, screen legends Arnold...
AceShowbiz - Published


