Little Library Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 8 minutes ago Little Library When Jermandy R. Jackson placed a homemade wooden box on a pole in his front yard in Tupelo on September last week, he had no idea it would launch a movement 0

The little free library has become a focal point of his neighborhood. The small library literally stopped traffic. The concept is simple: take a book. It gives them a chance to get a book and read sometime a library is not open or they can't get a way over there they can pick up a book right here and read it i'm going to continue to fill them back up people are going to donate these books but also would like to see these book boxes throughout our community. Jermandy r. Jackson - tupelo...trt : 19 oc : throughout our community jackson also said he would love to see factories and businesses help get book boxes build around lee county.





