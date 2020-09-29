Plans for downtown Macon Hyatt hotel on hold

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 6 minutes ago

Plans for a Hyatt hotel along Poplar Street in downtown Macon are on hold due to funding issues and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drive around 11:10 p-m..

Investigators say he is critical, but stable condition at the medical center navicent health plans for a hyatt hotel in downtown macon... are now on hold... due to funding issues and the covid-19 pandemic.

Urban development authority executive director alex morrison says ... project developer m-m-i thornton... could not secure funding for the project... as the covid-19 pandemic hit.

Because of this ... morrison says the county voted to terminate the development agreement during a september 10th