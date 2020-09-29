SIGHTLESS Movie - Madelaine Petsch, Alexander Koch, December Ensminger, Lee Jones

Plot synopsis: After a vicious attack leaves a young woman blind, she must fight back to escape her new reality where no one is who they seem to be.

After Ellen (Madelaine Petsch) survives an attack that leaves her blind, Clayton (Alexander Koch), a health aide, is hired to help Ellen adjust to her new reality.

Initially reluctant to trust anyone following the attack, Ellen eventually grows to like Clayton—but she’s still determined to figure out who attacked her.

As Ellen’s other senses strengthen to compensate for her blindness, she becomes suspicious that everyone around her isn’t who they claim to be.

Cast: Madelaine Petsch, Alexander Koch, December Ensminger, Lee Jones