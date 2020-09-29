Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SIGHTLESS Movie - Madelaine Petsch, Alexander Koch, December Ensminger, Lee Jones

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:08s - Published
SIGHTLESS Movie - Madelaine Petsch, Alexander Koch, December Ensminger, Lee Jones

SIGHTLESS Movie - Madelaine Petsch, Alexander Koch, December Ensminger, Lee Jones

Plot synopsis: After a vicious attack leaves a young woman blind, she must fight back to escape her new reality where no one is who they seem to be.

After Ellen (Madelaine Petsch) survives an attack that leaves her blind, Clayton (Alexander Koch), a health aide, is hired to help Ellen adjust to her new reality.

Initially reluctant to trust anyone following the attack, Ellen eventually grows to like Clayton—but she’s still determined to figure out who attacked her.

As Ellen’s other senses strengthen to compensate for her blindness, she becomes suspicious that everyone around her isn’t who they claim to be.

Cast: Madelaine Petsch, Alexander Koch, December Ensminger, Lee Jones


You Might Like


Tweets about this

nnawis

𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘬𝘺 lll SIGHTLESS Trailer (2020) Madelaine Petsch Movie https://t.co/ZnYhubS4mL ผ่าน @YouTube 2 days ago

gleedemifan01

Trisha RT @justjaredjr: .@madelainepetsch's new movie #Sightless is out on demand today and we have the trailer right here! https://t.co/w8w9bI6… 2 days ago

MartindeBruin74

martin de bruin "Sightless" lost it sight after a few minutes. This movie was confusing. Even the ending was a 50/50 good or bad en… https://t.co/ICrZP1fpRP 2 days ago

thebigapplegirl

The Big Apple Girl Woke up to see my pic on Madelaine Petsch’s IG story. 🥰♥️ To be in a collage alongside a Hollywood actress is such… https://t.co/cxPDNr76Zo 2 days ago

VX_movie

Visual X movie Check out my latest video "SIGHTLESS Official Trailer 2020 | Madelaine Petsch Movie HD" Watch Now:… https://t.co/9NVdpjH8bD 3 days ago

BelleRinger1

Belle Gaudreau SIGHTLESS Trailer (2020) Madelaine Petsch Movie https://t.co/GoQOYQi2qa via @YouTube 3 days ago

FrancisReyBPil1

Francis Rey B. Pilapil SIGHTLESS Trailer (2020) Madelaine Petsch Movie https://t.co/esuv5XVVHt via @YouTube @madelainepetsch 4 days ago

seniinthebox

Seni SIGHTLESS Trailer (2020) Madelaine Petsch Movie https://t.co/0a42vGuhZB 1 week ago