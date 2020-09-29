Debate expectations from first-time voters

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:27s - Published 3 weeks ago

PROCESS TODAY ATARROWHEAD STADIUM.ZFOR SOME VOTERS -- THISWILL BE THE FIRSTELECTION WHERE THEYCAN MAKE THEIR VOICEHEARD.SO -- WHAT DO THEYWANT TO HEAR FROM THECANDIDATES TONIGHT?41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER EMMA JAMESASKED TWO FIRST-TIMEVOTERS TODAY.EMMA JAMES, REPORTING"Some first-time voters tell methey're excited to get home,turn on their TV and watch thefirst presidential debatetonight.

I asked what they'remost interested in hearingabout from the candidates."RAINA PETER, FIRST-TIME VOTER"I feel like there's no doubtit'sgoing to play a large role inthe debate tonight."KU FRESHMAN AND FIRST-TIME VOTER RAINA PETERIS TALKING ABOUT THECOVID-19 PANDEMIC.SHE'S INTERESTED TOHEAR BIDEN'S CRITICISMOF TRUMP'S STRATEGYBUT ALSO SPECIFICS OFBIDEN'S PLANS FOR THEFUTURE.RAINA PETER, FIRST-TIME VOTER"The steps that he's going totake to recover the economy,which is important to a lot ofvoters, the steps that he'sgoing to take to prevent thespread of the disease and soon."WILLIAM JEWELL collegeSENIOR, JACK STILL ISPART OF A GROUP ONCAMPUS THATENCOURAGES STUDENTSTO GET INVOLVED IN THEVOTING PROCESS.JACK STILL, FIRST-TIME VOTER"I think no matter what sideyou're on, there's something alittle different about thiselection, it feels reallyimportant."AS FOR TUESDAY'SDEBATE JACK HOPES THECANDIDATES FOCUS ONPOLICY.JACK STILL, FIRST-TIME VOTER"What we're going to be doingto help the economy recover,help people get more jobs orget their jobs back, what we'regoing to do about healthcare."RAINA AND JACK BOTHHOPE OTHER YOUNGPEOPLE WILL TUNE INTONIGHT AND REALIZETHEIR VOTE MATTERS.JACK STILL, FIRST-TIME VOTER"It's a very cool thing to knowthat I'm going to be able tocontribute with my vote insome way, that I have thatopportunity to berepresented."IN KANSAS CITY,