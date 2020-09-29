Rock climber gets creative, crawls wall of home to combat coronavirus-caused quarantine

A rock climber got creative and started crawling up her walls at home during her Covid-19 caused quarantine on April 17.

Filmer Brielle Zacharias, also a rock climber, said: "This was taken in a Canadian Youth Climbing Team athletes' home during the quarantine.

It had been about three months without climbing and she was craving some type of activity.

She quickly found a route along the walls using the framing as feet and handholds.

The tape on the wall marks where she can use on the wall, as well as the start and finish.

In competition climbing, the finish is marked by two pieces of tape, and achieved by having both your hands touching and in control of the finish."