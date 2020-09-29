Senator Rob Portman looks back on his past role as presidential debate coach, sparring partner
You will never find Ohio Senator Rob Portman on stage at a comedy club doing impersonations but that's not to say he hasn't done his share of them, in fact, he's doubled as Al Gore, John Kerry, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and John Edwards to name a few.