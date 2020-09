Metro leaders worried by significant drop in COVID-19 testing numbers in Kansas City Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:17s - Published 2 minutes ago Metro leaders worried by significant drop in COVID-19 testing numbers in Kansas City Metro leaders worried by significant drop in COVID-19 testing numbers in Kansas City 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WE BEGIN WITH A DISTURBINGCOVID-19 TREND KANSAS CITYLEADERS ARE NOTICING.GOOD EVENING.I’M LARA MORITZ.MATT: I’M MATT FLENER IN FORKRIS.THEY TALKED ABOUT THAT TREND ONA REGION-WIDE CALL THIS MORNING,SAYING NOT ENOUGH PEOPLE AREGETTING TESTED.IF YOU’RE WONDERING WHAT’SHAPPENING WITH COVID-19 TESTINGIN THE KANSAS CITY AREA, CHECKTHIS OUT.BACK ON JULY 15, OUR REGIONAVERAGED NEARLY 4,000 TESTS PERDAY.AS OF MONDAY, IT WAS HALF THAT.WITHIN THE PAST WEEK.THE AVERAGE NUMBER OF TESTSDROPPED ABOUT 29%.