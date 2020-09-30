MUW Professor talks about tonighjt's debate

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 3 minutes ago

Ahead.... we'll get to our coronavirus coverage in just a minute, but first, the first presidential debate between president donald trump and candidate joe biden takes place tonight at 8-oclock right here on wtva.

Wtva's wayne hereford joins us live in columbus where he talked to an muw professor of politics to get his opinion on the showdown between the two candidates.

Professor brian anderson is a political science professor here at the "w".

He says this debate could tell us more about how the upcoming election will turn out.

"there's been so much emotion and frustration building up that many, many people are looking to this debate to be kind of a baseline as to how this campaign and election season will go.."

Muw professor brian anderson says presidential debates are important in the political landscape.

"its very, very important for the candidates but its very important for the voters as well.

So we are expecting a lot out of tonight's debate."

He says one debate will likely not settle the campaign .

He says it could be a let-down.

"the debates , we like to believe that they are a matching of wits and knowledge between the two major candidates but quite often we aer let down.

Because the debates end up not providing as much information as people would like."

He does not see either candidate tonight having an upper hand.

"we've seen it before where the first debate is really a trial run for the later debates.

And its very likely that tonight's debate will likely get very personal.

Allegations from taxes to fitness to lead.

And that's for biden and of course for trump.

And of course lots of coronavirus and what has happened and what should have happened.

And its possible that the dirt will be flying both ways."

Professor anderson says it will likely depend on who you talk to afterwards as to which candidate won tonight.

Reporting live in columbus wayne hereford wtva nine news.