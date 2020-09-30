Lane County could go back to Phase I over COVID-19 surge

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 2 minutes ago

Officials say we could be reaching a point of no return, but there is still hope.

One case.

It's been seven months since coronavirus touched down in oregon..

And, lane county has been experiencing exponential growth... for nearly two weeks now.

We begin our team coverage tonight, live with kezi 9 news reporter emma jerome -- and a warning... that we could go back to phase one.

Lane county's positivity rate has tripled over the last few weeks our rate per 100 thousand cases is over 60 and health officials made it clear today if we don't turn this ship around -- going back to phase 1 is a possibility.

Officials say we are not going to be able to achieve herd immunity with these numbers... and we are not going to just be able to wait this out.

They warned we could mirror other places in the country who have low hospitalization rates like we do right now but wee also seen hospitalizations grow very rapidly in those parts of the country and they turn into 20, 30, 40 and then before long, we're in the hundreds.

Officials do say we are not without hope.

1;37 jason davis if we can as a community agree to stop the outbreak where it is and not blame other people not blame young people not blame anybody but rather look at our own behaviors and focus on that we can curve this stitch 2:10 i know we are tired.

I know that covid fatigue has spread probably more rapidly through our community than covid but we have to fight that.

The health of some of our most vulnerable people is at stake.

Davis says this is not about college kids -- it's about behavior and if the behavior in that age group is contributing to the spread and if that spread moves outside your social group it will contribute to a larger case count.

At the end of the day it is not about who you are hanging out with.

It's about who they are spending time with and who they have been around..

It multiplies ... it spreads and the numbers over the last few weeks have proven it's not going to slow down unless we take action.

Reporting live in eugene emma jerome kezi 9 news as a reminder... here's what would happen if we go back to phase one.

Movie theaters... bowling alleys and other sports venues would have to close.

Cultural, civic, and faith gatherings would be limited to 50 people.

And indoor gatherings would