Update: Green Bay double homicide suspect accused of stabbing police officer

TWO MEN ..... SHOTAND KILLED MONDAYNIGHTOFF OF THE 500BLOCK OF CLEMENTSTREET IN GREENBAY... AND POLICE SAYTHAT THIS MORNINGAN OFFICER WASSTABBED IN THEFACE... AFTERCHASING DOWN THESUSPECT IN THECRIME... NBC26'S ERICCREST HAS THELATEST...IT WAS ABOUT 8-30 ONMONDAY NIGHT HEREOFF OF CLEMENTSTREET IN GREENBAY... WHENSOMEONE DIALED 9-1-1 WITH A REPORT OFSHOTS FIRED HERE ATTHIS APARTMENTCOMPLEX... WHENOFFICERS WENTINSIDE.... THEY FOUNDA MAN DEAD IN THEHALLWAY... AND...."THEY ENTERED ANAPARTMENT ANDFOUND ANOTHERDECEASED MALE.BOTH APPEAR TOHAVE BEEN SHOT."COMMANDER PAULEBEL SAYSDETECTIVES WOULDSPEND MUCH OF THENIGHT TRYING TO FINDA MOTIVE FOR THECRIME..."WE BELIEVE ALLINDIVIDUALSINVOLVED AREKNOWN TOEACHOTHER."AND POLICE WEREALSO SEEKING THEPERSONRESPONSIBLE... FORTHE SHOOTING.."THROUGHOUT THENIGHT OURDETECTIVESDEVELOPED ASUSPECT."THEIR SUSPECT WASIDENTIFIED EARLYTUESDAY MORNING...AND POLICE TRIED TOCHASE HIM DOWN ATAROUND 6 AM..

BUTINVESTIGATORS SAYTHE MAN FLED IN ACAR... ULTIMATELYCRASHING HERE ATTHE INTERSECTIONOF DOUSMAN ANDNORTH BROADWAY...AT THAT POINT POLICESAY THE MAN TRIEDTO RUN.... BUTOFFICERS CAUGHT UPWITH HIM... AND HEPULLED A KNIFE..."ONE OF OUROFFICERS WASSTABBED IN TEHFACE... THE SUSPECTHAD A CUT TO HISWRIST, WE BELIEVE ITWAS SELF INFLICTED."BOTH THE SUSPECTAND OFFICER WEREBROUGHT TO A LOCALHOSPITAL FOR THEIRINJURIES... AND THEGREEN BAY POLICEDEPARTMENT SHAREDTUESDAYAFTERNOON.... THATTHE OFFICER WHOWAS STABBED... HASBEEN RELEASEDFROM THE HOSPITALAFTER UNDERGOINGRECONSTRUCTIVESURGERY..."HE IS GOING TO BEFINE, HE'S HAVINGSOME PLASTICSURGERY DONERIGHT NOW TO TAKECARE OF HIS WOUND."FOR NOWDETECTIVES WILLCONTINUE WORKINGFOR A MOTIVE IN THECRIME... AND AS OFTUESDAYEVENING...INVESTIGATORS SAY THEY ARENOT LOOKING.... FORANY ADDITIONALSUSPECTS.... INGREEN BAY ERICCREST NBC26...NO NAMES... HAVEBEEN RELEASED ATTHIS TIME.DETECTIVES SAY THEYHAVE RULED OUT APOTENTIAL MURDERSUICIDE.... ANDDRUGS... AS BEINGMOTIVES FOR THECRIME AND DO NOTBELIEVE THE PUBLICIS IN ANY TYPE OFDANGER FOLLOWINGTHIS INCIDENT...