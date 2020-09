Melissa Caen offers analysis of what the two candidates should try to accomplish in the first presidential debate (9-29-2020)

President Trump And Former Vice President Biden Set To Face Off In First Debate

Sciutto and Murtaugh battled for nearly 10 minutes in an explosive collision ahead of the debate...

President Trump and former Vice President Biden will face off in the first presidential debate...

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will go head-to-head in Tuesday night's first...