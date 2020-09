WATCH: WXYZ special pre-debate coverage focusing on the impacts on Michigan voters Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 29:02s - Published 4 minutes ago WATCH: WXYZ special pre-debate coverage focusing on the impacts on Michigan voters WXYZ special pre-debate coverage focusing on the impacts on Michigan voters hosted by Editorial Director Chuck Stokes. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this