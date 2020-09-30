Et Tu, Brute? Mueller Claps Back At Criticism From Former Right-Hand-Man

America waited with bated breath for two years to hear whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in the 2020 election.

The leader of the investigation was former special counsel Robert Mueller, who testified before Congress and has made few public statements since then.

But according to Business Insider, Mueller on Tuesday issued a statement refuting claims made by his former right-hand-man, Andrew Weissman.

In a newly released memoir, Weissmann accused Mueller and his top deputy, Aaron Zebley, of not doing enough to hold President Donald Trump accountable.

Weissman also criticized Mueller for not taking certain prosecutorial steps out of fear that Trump would shut down the investigation.

When important decisions had to be made, I made them...without any interest in currying favor or fear of the consequences.

I stand by those decisions and by the conclusions of our investigation.

Robert Mueller