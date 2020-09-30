Notre Dame moving football, boys soccer to spring Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:11s - Published 2 minutes ago Notre Dame moving football, boys soccer to spring 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SUSPENDINGFOOTBALL ACTIVITIESFOR TWO WEEKSAFTER A PLAYERTESTED POSITIVE...NOW - THE TRITONSARE MOVINGFOOTBALL - AS WELLAS BOYS SOCCER - TOTHE SPRING...ATHLETIC DIRECTORMATT KOENIG SAYSTHE DECISION WASVERY DIFFICULT...BUT THE TRITONSWERE ALREADYLOOKING AT PLAYINGA SMALL NUMBER OFGAMES...AND YOU FACTOR INTHE GENERAL HIGHRISK LEVEL OFSPORTS LIKEFOOTBALL ANDSOCCER...HE SAYS - HE FEELSSHIFTING TO SPRING...IS THE LOGICALOPTION..."Under the circumstancesof everything going on inBrown County and GreenBay and looking at ourschool environment thatwe have here, at this pointwith the environmentbeing the unknown overthe last couple weeks itwas a safer situation toshut things down andmove to the spring."NOTRE DAME WILLALSO BE MOVING TOVIRTUAL LEARNINGSTARTINGTOMORROW...VIRTUAL LEARNINGSTARTINGTOMORROW..."Rodgers... to RobertTonyan! And thetouchdown





