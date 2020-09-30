WEB: Presidential Debate abc pkg

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 minutes ago

Veronica jean seltzer.

And i'm tom kenny.

We begin with election 2020.

President trump and former vice president joe biden exchanged heated words..

On a stage tonight in cleveland ohio...during the first presidential debate as alex presha reports..

Biden and trump clashed on issues... about the supreme court nomination..

Covid- 19..

The president's taxes and more.

Script: nat good evening from case western.

President trump and former vice president joe biden on stage together for the first time in cleveland.

Coronavirus concerns keeping them from shaking hands.

They stood socially distant.

Nat greeting each other with a smile, but it didn't take long for things to get tense.

Trump: interrupting wallace: mr. president i'm the moderator of this debate and i would like to ask my question..

Trump: i guess i'm debating you, not him but that's ok do you have any idea what this clown does?

Trump: interrupting will you shut up?

There's nothing smart about you joe..

President trump first making his case for a third supreme court justice - his nominee amy coney barrett.

Trump: we won the election.

We have the right to do it biden firing back biden sot: bidden i -- the american people have a right to have a say in who the supreme court nominee is get that chance now, because we're in the middle of an election already.

The men also at odds over the response to the coronavirus: trump: if we would have listened to you, the country would have been left wide open, millions of people would have died, not 200,000.

Biden: look, you folks at home -- how many of you got up this morning and had an empty chair at the kitchen table because someone died of covid?

And the plan for the country to reopen bidden but you folks at home, you folks living in scranton and claymont and all the small towns and working class towns in america, how well are you doing?

Trump: people want their schools - no, people want their schools open.

They don't want to be shut down, they don't want their states shut down.

And then on taxes, and that bombshell report from the new york times investigation depicting the president struggling with tens of millions of dollars in debt, racking huge losses from investments like golf courses and hotels..

And reportedly not paying federal taxes in 11 of the 18 years examined.

Joe biden making that a campaign point - releasing his own taxes from 2019 earlier today bidden show us your tax returns.

Trump: i paid $38 million one year.

I paid $27 million one year.

Bidden show us your tax returns.

S/u: but there's also the question of how much will this debate sway voters--according to one elections expert, at least 1.1 million ballots have already been cast in the 2020 election.

Alex presha, abc