PKG: Debates and the general election

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 minutes ago

News, cleveland.

Does the debate mean anything to voters?

Is it changing anyone's presidential pick?

Abc 36 political analyst dr. stephen voss says, "no"....and some kentuckians may have already voted.

Abc 36's monica harkins breaks it down as we continue our election 2020 coverage.

"stephen voss: most people's politics are already baked in."

Especially in a polarizing year... "stephen voss: debates and other high profile campaign events are popular to discuss, but they're generally not what determines election outcomes."

And let's not forget debates are hours long...not everyone is willing to tune in..abc 36 political analyst dr. stephen voss says those who do watch are more- so committed politics buffs.

"stephen voss: they're watching it more like sports fans at a match where they're pulling for the home team than they are.

You know the sort of ideal citizen who's listening to the policy proposals and trying to form it form an opinion."

Debates can have a clear winner and loser... but even then voss says there's not much damage done.

"stephen voss: very few votes are up for grabs."

Some kentuckians have already voted.

Similar to the primary...kentuckia ns can request absentee ballots to mail in.

Secretary of state michael adams clarifying you must request one to receive one.

"sos michael adams: we aren't registering voters without their consent and mailing out ballots they didn't ask for."

The deadline to request one is october 9th.

There's still time to register to vote.

That deadline is october 5th.

A new addition... there will be three weeks of early in- person voting that starts october 13th.

The general election is november 3rd.

"sos adams: although we won't have final election results on election night, the vast majority of votes will be counted and reported."

Adams says wednesday is the deadline for county clerks to present election plans.

As of tuesday he approved 101 of kentucky's 120... in fayette county...clerk don blevins says there was initially a backlog of absentee requests...now, he says he's increased the staff by 28 people to help..and should be caught up by the end of the week.

Monica harkins abc 36