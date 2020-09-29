Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Local Voters React To Presidential Debate

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:17s - Published
Local Voters React To Presidential Debate

Local Voters React To Presidential Debate

KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso talked to two people who watched the presidential debate.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Local suburban female voters, a target for competing presidential campaigns, eye debate for answers [Video]

Local suburban female voters, a target for competing presidential campaigns, eye debate for answers

Living in the west-side Cleveland suburbs, ​Melissa Antonelli and Tasha Schalchet are targets for the competing campaigns this season. We spoke to these two voters about what they hope to hear during..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:43Published
Presidential Debate Not Likely To Meet Local Voters' Expectations [Video]

Presidential Debate Not Likely To Meet Local Voters' Expectations

Some 100 million Americans are expected to tune in to Tuesday night's presidential debate. What they would like to hear and what they expect to hear are not always the same; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:21Published