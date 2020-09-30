Student-founded tech startup makes history at Venture Atlanta

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 6 days ago

Buzzbassador makes history as Mississippi's first company in Mississippi to be selected for Venture Atlanta.

To achieve a major accomplishment.

Wtvas nicole dantzler is live with how the founders grew their business during the pandemic..

It all started with an idea..

A few students got together and started a tech company thats now making history at venture atlanta..

And its growing more during the pandemic as businesses shift their focus online..

"there's so much tech talent and amazing startups in mississippi and so we're kinda surprised that we are the first ones."

Shelby baldwin- co-founder/cmo, rocketing systems inc.

0:00-0:08;05 in its 14th year..

Venture atlantathe southeast's largest venture capital and technology conferenceselected its first mississippi company.

Three mississippi state university students started a software development company through the entrepreneurship center at msu.

"and we realized we have a really good team here we can put something together."

Calvin waddy-co-founder/ceo, rocketing systems inc.

Their companyrocket ing systemsfocuse s on a product called buzzbassador.

Buzzbassador is a shopify app..that companies can use to automate tasks like referral codes, tracking how many sales a business receives and counting its commission.

"any business that uses shopify for their online store can install buzzbassador through the shopify app store and use it and help automate some of the backend processes of their marketing."

And even during the pandemic, buzzbassador has seen exponential growth because more businesses are catering to their online users.

"it's difficult because employees and family members have been affected by it but in terms of business it's actually been really well for us."

Baldwin said their selection for the conference impacts the entrepreneurial ecosystem at msu still