President Donald Trump brought up shootings in Chicago as he attacked Democratic rival Joe Biden on the issue of law and order in the first 2020 presidential debate Tuesday night.

President Trump Brings Up Shootings In Chicago During First Debate

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will go head-to-head in Tuesday night's first...

The first debate between President *Donald Trump* and former Vice President *Joe Biden* led to a...

President Trump's acting like a "clown" during the first Presidential debate ... at least according...