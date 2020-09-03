Video Credit: KIMT - Published 7 minutes ago

At least twenty-four 911 calls centers alone in Minnesota were impacted by the outage.

New details released after 911 outage in 7 states

The minnesota department of public safety is looking into what caused a 9?

"*1?

"*1 outag seven states including minnesota ... last night.

Kimt news three's anthony monzon joins us live with the latest on the investigation.

Anthony?

Katie... george... this outage affected twenty?

"*four 9?

"* * call centers in minnesota alone... and tonight we're learning just how many calls were missed.

The minnesota department of public safety says over the course of forty?

"*eight minutes... at least one?

"* hundred?

"* thirty?

"*five calls failed to e routed to answering points.

That's according to a preliminary review by the state's 9?

"*1?

"*1 service provider... centurylink... but d?

"*p?

"*s believes the outage actually longer and that a number of calls were not included in this list.

They say they will continue investigating how many calls were missed... as well as the reason for the outage... which initial reports suggest was technical in nature.

Live in rochester... anthony thank you, anthony.

In addition to minnesota... six other states were affected by