HS G SOC: Castle Blanks North

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 4 minutes ago

On the pitch..

The north girls soccer team is on the road to battle 13th ranked castle.

1st half..

North attacking..

Its a beautiful cross inside by kennedy hospelhorn..

But annabelle lansdale is there to make the save and keep things at zeroes.

Now it's castle turn..

Aleyna quinn fires..

Grace anderson gets a hand on it..

We are scoreless after the first 40.

In the second half..

The knights turn it on.

Grace till feeds emmy higgins..

She finds the back of the net..

Castle draws first blood and then 90 seconds later..

Quinn goes upper 90 on the opposite side.

Castle wins