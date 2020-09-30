Video Credit: WLFI - Published 2 minutes ago

The Tippecanoe Historical Association and Duke Energy will present a virtual concert featuring a celebration of 18th-century musical traditions.

Feast of the Hunters’ Moon announces free virtual concert

As we reported, the tippecanoe county historical association had to cancel their 53rd annual feast of the hunters' moon festival this year.

However th offering a free online, alternative celebration this saturday, october 3rd.

The virtual concert goes live at 6-pm.

It will be celebrating 18th century musical traditions with its viewers.

