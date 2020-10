Family gets red light ticket in mail with image of man driving their stolen SUV Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:43s - Published 2 weeks ago Family gets red light ticket in mail with image of man driving their stolen SUV After nearly two weeks in the dark, a glimmer of light came in the mail for Beatriz Palacios and her husband Randel Riley. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Matt Caabs Will it be caught but more importantly will he be punished? Surprise! Family gets red light ticket in mail with ima… https://t.co/YV3s8Nm7jc 3 days ago White Tiger Counseling The suspect had been driving a stolen car. https://t.co/vXIQO185ie via @lawenforcetoday 5 days ago