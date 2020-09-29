Global  
 

Biden to Trump: 'Show us your tax returns'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:25s - Published
U.S. President Donald Trump pushed back on a New York Times report that he paid little or no federal income tax in recent years, saying that he had paid 'millions of dollars.

And you'll get to see it.'


Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump sparred over each other's trade records, with Trump throwing another barb at Biden saying, "China ate your lunch."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:00Published

Trump tells Proud Boys: 'Stand back and stand by'

 President Donald Trump declined to clearly condemn white supremacist groups and their role in violence during Tuesday's first presidential debate, at one point..
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump's camp pushed an 'absurd' Joe Biden earpiece conspiracy in lead-up to debate

 In the hours before the first presidential debate, an unfounded conspiracy theory about US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was fanned by the president..
SBS

How Americans responded to the first presidential debate of 2020

 CBS News director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto discusses how Americans responded to the first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe..
CBS News

Fact-checking the first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden

 CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett fact-checked some of the comments made during the first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe..
CBS News

Hours before debate, Biden releases tax returns and urges Trump to do so too

"Mr President, release your tax returns or shut up," Biden's deputy campaign manager said.
The Age - Published Also reported by •OK! MagazineWorldNews


President Trump and Joe Biden spar in first 2020 debate

President Trump and Joe Biden sparred in the first presidential debate of the 2020 race in Cleveland...
CBS News - Published

Needling Trump Over NYT's Tax Report, Biden Camp Posts 'Tax Calculator'

Seizing on The New York Times report of President Donald Trump's tax returns, the Biden campaign has...
Newsmax - Published


Joe Biden and President Trump joust about tax codes and the president's tax returns.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 02:11Published
Upstairs is Trump country and downstairs in Biden territory. But the neighbors get along just fine. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:24Published
President Trump and Joe Biden clash on the debate stage over the appointment of a new Supreme Court justice.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 03:19Published