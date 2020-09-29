|
Biden to Trump: 'Show us your tax returns'
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
- Duration: 02:25s - Published
Biden to Trump: 'Show us your tax returns'
U.S. President Donald Trump pushed back on a New York Times report that he paid little or no federal income tax in recent years, saying that he had paid 'millions of dollars.
And you'll get to see it.'
'China ate your lunch': Trump to Biden on trade
Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump sparred over each other's trade records, with Trump throwing another barb at Biden saying, "China ate your lunch."
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:00Published
"Mr President, release your tax returns or shut up," Biden's deputy campaign manager said.
The Age - Published
Also reported by •OK! Magazine •WorldNews
President Trump and Joe Biden sparred in the first presidential debate of the 2020 race in Cleveland...
CBS News - Published
Seizing on The New York Times report of President Donald Trump's tax returns, the Biden campaign has...
Newsmax - Published
