Medical workers show support for Biden ahead of presidential debate
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published
A group of doctors, nurses and medical students gathered outside Cleveland Clinic, the location of the first presidential debate, to show support for Joe Biden ahead of the event September 29.
A video posted on social media by @rabrazzak shows people in white coats lined up on the street with banners, cheering for the former vice president.