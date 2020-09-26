India's Coronavirus tally soars past 62 lakh with 80,472 cases in 24 hours|Oneindia News

India's COVID-19 tally has crossed the 62-lakh mark with 80,472 new coronavirus cases and 1,179 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The country now has 62,25,764 total cases of coronavirus, including 9,40,441 active cases.

A total of 97,497 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 till now.

India's overall recovery rate is 83.3 per cent, its daily positivity rate is 7.4 per cent and its fatality rate stands at 1.5 per cent.

The active cases constitute about 15 per cent of all cases.

Global coronavirus infections have soared past 3.38 crore.

#CoronavirusOutbreak #COVID19 #CoronavirusPandemic