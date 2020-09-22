'In Covid parameters, India faring better than many countries': Harsh Vardhan

Global  
 

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan released a booklet on 'Covid-19 - Safe Workplace Guidelines for Industry'.

The Union Health Minister launched the booklet through virtual platform.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar was also present at the event.

These guidelines consolidate all important measures into a ready reckoner of action points to make the workplace safe based on the bulwark of infection control measures like respiratory hygiene, frequent hand washing, social distancing and frequent sanitization of the workplace.

"In all parameters of Covid-19, India is faring better than many developed countries.

Rise in recovery rate has proven the success of Covid containment strategy.

This is a result of the combined efforts of all organisations and citizens," Harsh Vardhan said.

He also lauded ESIC hospitals which are playing an important role in providing services to the Covid patients.

"ESIC hospitals playing important role in providing services to Covid patients," he said.


