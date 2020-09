Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 02:15s - Published 7 minutes ago

Early voting is around the corner, what you need to know

SHOWING UP IN YOURMAILBOX...THIS MEANS YOU CANEXPECT TO STARTVOTING BY THE END OFTHE WEEK.FOR MORE...WE GOTO ACTION NEWS 8REPORTER ALANI LETANG...###ALANI LETANG-STANDUPCLIP# "MONTERY COUNTY ISFIVE DAYS AHEAD OFSCHEDULE IN TERMS OFSENDING OUT BALLOTS TO ALLIT'S REGISTERED VOTERS.THOSE BALLOTS WILL BEDROPPED OFF IN THE MAILSTREAM AT THE SAN JOSEPROCESSING PLANT ONWEDNESDAY.THE REGISTRAR OF VOTERSSAYS THIS IS A CHANCE TOTAKE YOUR TIME ...ANDAVOID LONG ELECTIONLINES," CLAUDIOVALENZUELA-MONTEREYCOUNTY REGISTRAR OFVOTERS CLIP#347600:01:01 "WE HAVE THISPANDEMIC AND WECERTAINTLY DON'T EVERYONETO SHOW UP ON ELECTIONDAY.

WE WANT TO SPREADTHE VOTING,"00:01:10SPREAD THROUGHOUTTHE ENTIRE MONTH OFOCTOBER...UP UNTILELECTION DAY,NOVEMBER THIRD.THE MONTEREY COUNTYOFFICE OF ELECTIONS ISBRINGING BACK EARLYVOTING CENTERS...ONEAT THEIR SALINASHEADQUARTERS.THE OTHER AT THEEMBASSY SUITES INSEASIDE.STARTING OCTOBERFIFTH ....IF VOTERSPREFER TO VOTE INPERSON,...THEY MUST BRING THEIRMAIL IN BALLOTS SENTTO THEM.CLAUDIO VALENZUELA-MONTEREY COUNTYREGISTRAR OF VOTERSCLIP#3476 00:02:21 THOSECAN PROVIDE THE SAMESERVICES O VOTERS, FROMREGISTRERING, CHANINGMAILING ADDRESSES,REGISTERING FOR FIRST TIME.ALSO FOR THE FIRSTTIME...THE NEED TOSPACE OUT VOTERS..POLL WORKERS.IN ADDITION TO EARLYVOTING CENTERS THEREWILL BE "SOCIALDISTANCED" POLLINGCENTERS OPEN...THEDAY OF THE ELECTIONONLY.

ALONG WITHDROP OFF BALLOTBOXES, AVAILBLE 24-7...CLAUDIO VALENZUELA-MONTEREY COUNTYREGISTRAR OF VOTERSCLIP#3476 00:03:48 "WEWANT TO MAKE SURE VOTINGIS SAFE FOR OUR STAFF, OURPOLL WORKERS ANDOBVIOUSLY OUR VOTERS.WE WANT EVERYBODY SAFEVOTING THIS ELECTION,"ALANI LETANG-STANDUPCLIP# "AN IMPORTANTREMINDER ...DON'T FORGETTO SIGN YOUR ELECTIONENVELOPE... IN SEASIDE....I'M AL...KSBW AC8," TO LEARN MORABOUT VOTERINFORMATION IN OUROTHER COUNTIES ANDACROSS THE STATE.CLICK ON THIS STORYON OUR WEBSITE ...KSBWDOT COM.###