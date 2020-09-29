Doctors protest against President Trump during debate in Cleveland

Global  
 

Doctors protest against President Donald Trump during his debate with Joe Biden tonight in Cleveland, Ohio.

Hundreds of medics, doctors, nurses, physicians, therapists and students lined up in white coats while waving signs.

They were supporting Democratic candidtate Biden.

Doctor Rab Razzak said: ''What an amazing turnout of docs, med students, nurses, and even a music therapist!

We need true leadership- someone who listens to scientists and public health leaders.

We want Joe Biden as president.'' The Trump Biden debate was viewed by more than 100 million people around the world.




