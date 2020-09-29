Global  
 

Trump and Biden clash over mail-in ballot claims

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Donald Trump refused to commit to accepting poll results, saying he isconcerned that mail-in voting will lead to a "fraudulent election".

Thepresident made the comments during Tuesday night's first presidential debatewith Joe Biden.


First US presidential debate: Trump and Biden lock horns from outset [Video]

First US presidential debate: Trump and Biden lock horns from outset

There were heated clashes over the president's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the integrity of the election results, personal attacks about Biden's family and how the Supreme Court will shape the future of the nation’s health care.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 04:49Published
US Presidential Debate: Trump goes after Hunter Biden for alleged China links, Joe defends his son [Video]

US Presidential Debate: Trump goes after Hunter Biden for alleged China links, Joe defends his son

US President Donald Trump went after former Vice President Joe Biden over his son Hunter's business dealings and alleged he had earned billions from work related to China and Ukraine. During the presidential debate, Trump said: "China ate your lunch, Joe. And no wonder: your son goes in and takes out billions of dollars, and he makes millions of dollars." Biden defended his son and said Trump's attacks had been "totally, thoroughly discredited." He also took a jab at the Trump family: "We don't want to talk about family ethics, we could talk about his family all night." Claims about Biden Hunter earning billions from a Chinese government-owned state bank have previously been discredited by independent fact-checkers, and Hunter Biden's attorney said in 2017 he took an equity stake worth $420,000, The Wall Street Journal.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:07Published
Insults and interruptions dominate Donald Trump and Joe Biden's first debate [Video]

Insults and interruptions dominate Donald Trump and Joe Biden's first debate

The first debate between US President Donald Trump and Democratic challengerJoe Biden deteriorated into a bitter showdown. The president repeatedlyinterrupted his opponent with angry and personal taunts that sometimesovershadowed the sharply different visions each man has of a nation facinghistoric crises.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Biden campaign slams Facebook for ‘regression’ on false Trump claims

Biden campaign slams Facebook for ‘regression’ on false Trump claims Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images Joe Biden’s campaign has denounced Facebook for...
The Verge - Published


Tyler, the Creator is voting for the first time in the upcoming Presidential Election [Video]

Tyler, the Creator is voting for the first time in the upcoming Presidential Election

The "EARFQUAKE" rapper has urged his fans to "pull up" and have their say on November 3 if they want to take back their "rights".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
First Trump, Biden Debate Veers From 'How You Doing?' To 'Will You Shut Up?' [Video]

First Trump, Biden Debate Veers From 'How You Doing?' To 'Will You Shut Up?'

Within 15 minutes, the interruptions and talking over one another at Tuesday's presidential debate had deteriorated to the point that Biden blurted out, “Will you shut up, man?”

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:47Published
Biden: Trump told you by Easter virus would be 'gone' [Video]

Biden: Trump told you by Easter virus would be 'gone'

Responding to President Donald Trump's vaccine claims at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Trump is the "same man who told you this would go away by Easter."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:23Published