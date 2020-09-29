Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump v Biden: First debate gets personal

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:43s - Published
Trump v Biden: First debate gets personal

Trump v Biden: First debate gets personal

President Trump and challenger Joe Biden have clashed in the first US presidential debate - the gloves were off from the start.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump and Biden prepare for first debate amid report on Trump tax records

President Trump and Joe Biden are preparing for their first head-to-head presidential debate of the...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comWorldNews


Breaking down the first debate between President Trump and Joe Biden

The first debate between President Trump and Joe Biden was marred by constant interruptions and...
CBS News - Published

In fiery debate Biden tells Trump, 'Shut up, man'

The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden deteriorated into...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trump and Biden clash over mail-in ballot claims [Video]

Trump and Biden clash over mail-in ballot claims

Donald Trump refused to commit to accepting poll results, saying he isconcerned that mail-in voting will lead to a "fraudulent election". Thepresident made the comments during Tuesday night's first..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published
First US presidential debate: Trump and Biden lock horns from outset [Video]

First US presidential debate: Trump and Biden lock horns from outset

There were heated clashes over the president's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the integrity of the election results, personal attacks about Biden's family and how the Supreme Court will shape the..

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 04:49Published
Insults and interruptions dominate Donald Trump and Joe Biden's first debate [Video]

Insults and interruptions dominate Donald Trump and Joe Biden's first debate

The first debate between US President Donald Trump and Democratic challengerJoe Biden deteriorated into a bitter showdown. The president repeatedlyinterrupted his opponent with angry and personal..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published