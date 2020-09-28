Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Babri case: Court acquits Advani & 31 others; says 'demolition not pre-planned'

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:35s - Published
Babri case: Court acquits Advani & 31 others; says 'demolition not pre-planned'

Babri case: Court acquits Advani & 31 others; says 'demolition not pre-planned'

Special CBI court has acquitted all the 23 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

The accused included BJP bigwigs like LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh and others.

Nritya Gopal Das and Champat Rai, both members of the Ram temple trust were also in among the 32 accused.

The court said that the demolition was not pre-planned and said that the conspiracy charge did not stand.

The court also said that the video evidence provided by the agencies were fabricated.

26 of the 32 accused had arrived at the court premises to hear the court's verdict, while six others, including senior BJP leader LK Advani, had taken part in it through video conferencing.

This verdict comes months after the Supreme Court in November 2019 awarded the disputed land to the Hindu side for the construction of a temple and asked the government to allot an alternative site to the Muslim side to build a mosque.

Watch the full video for all the details on the story.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Babri Masjid Babri Masjid Mosque in Ayodhya, India, destroyed in 1992

Special CBI court acquits all in Babri demolition case

 The 32 accused persons include former deputy prime minister Advani, former Union minister Joshi and Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh,..
IndiaTimes

BREAKING: CBI acquits LK Advani, MM Joshi & others in Babri Masjid demolition case

 The special CBI court pronounced its verdict on September 30 in the December 6, 1992 Babri demolition case in Ayodhya. All accused have been acquitted.
DNA

L. K. Advani L. K. Advani Former Deputy Prime Minister of India

Babri Demolition Case Verdict: All 32 accused acquitted including Advani, Joshi, Uma, Kalyan Singh

 The special CBI court pronounced its verdict on September 30 in the December 6, 1992 Babri demolition case in Ayodhya. All accused have been acquitted including..
DNA

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

Babri demolition case: How many years can court sentence, if Advani, Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharati found guilty

 There are a total of 32 accused in the Ayodhya Babri demolition case, including BJP veteran LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, former UP Chief Minister Kalyan..
DNA

Babri verdict: BJP leaders Advani, Joshi, Bharti unlikely to be present in court

 BJP veterans LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh, all accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, are unlikely to be present in the trial court on..
IndiaTimes
Fresh ally trouble for BJP? LJP leader says Chirag Paswan CM face | Bihar polls [Video]

Fresh ally trouble for BJP? LJP leader says Chirag Paswan CM face | Bihar polls

Compounding alliance troubles for the Bharatiya Janata Party, a leader of the Lok Janshakti Party said that Chirag Paswan is the outfit's Chief Ministerial face for Bihar. The comment was made weeks before the state goes to polls. LJP is a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance which is currently in power in the state. The other members are BJP and the Janata Dal (United), and they have already declared that incumbent CM Nitish Kumar will continue to lead the alliance in the state. The NDA is yet to conclude seat-sharing talks, as well. Bihar will vote in 3 phases to choose MLAs to the 243-seat Assembly. Voting will be held on October 28, November 3 and 7 in the shadow of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Results of the elections will be announced by the Election Commission on November 10, 2020.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:27Published

Murli Manohar Joshi Murli Manohar Joshi Indian politician


Uma Bharti Uma Bharti Indian politician


Kalyan Singh Kalyan Singh Indian politician


Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

First US presidential debate: Trump and Biden lock horns from outset [Video]

First US presidential debate: Trump and Biden lock horns from outset

There were heated clashes over the president's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the integrity of the election results, personal attacks about Biden's family and how the Supreme Court will shape the future of the nation’s health care.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 04:49Published
We have right to choose Amy Barrett as SC Justice: Trump [Video]

We have right to choose Amy Barrett as SC Justice: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) defended the selection of Amy Coney Barrett as the next Justice for Supreme Court, saying that Republicans won the election, therefore they have the right to choose her. "We won the elections and it has consequences. We have the Senate and we have the White House. She (Barrett) is respected by all. Some of her biggest endorsers are very liberal people," Trump said during the first presidential debate. "She is good in every way. She is fantastic. She will be as good as anyone that has served the Supreme Court. We won the elections and we have every right to elect her," he added. Rebutting Trump's arguments over Barrett's selection, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said that they should wait for the outcome of the elections and advised against going ahead with Barrett's selection. "The American people have a right to say who the Supreme court nominee should be because they vote for Senate and President. They will not get a chance now because we are in the middle of an election already. The thing which should happen is that we should wait for the election's outcome," Biden said. Last week, Biden had urged the Senate to fill the vacancy of Supreme Court Justice only after the next President is elected. The seat of the Justice of Supreme Court became vacant following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg who has been regarded as an iconic champion of women's rights and a history-making jurist passed away at the age of 87. Besides today, there will be two more debates between Biden and Trump -- October 15 in Miami and October 22 in Nashville, following which a single round for their running mates.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:30Published

Muslims Muslims Adherents of the religion of Islam

Female Koran reciters 'part of Islamic legacy'

 How female Muslim Koran reciters are making their voices heard.
BBC News

Essex want more education on diversity after Muslim player sprayed with alcohol during celebrations

 Essex say there needs to be more education on diversity after Muslim player, Feroze Khushi, was sprayed with alcohol during celebrations.
BBC News

Netflix defends 'Three-Body Problem' adaptation after criticism from five senators

 Netflix responded to criticisms of "normalizing" China's imprisonment of Muslims with its latest series "The Three-Body Problem."
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Babri mosque: India court acquits BJP leaders in demolition case

Former deputy PM LK Advani, 92, was among those charged over the 1992 destruction of the Babri...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •DNAZee NewsIndiaTimes


Babri Demolition Case Verdict: All 32 accused acquitted including Advani, Joshi, Uma, Kalyan Singh

The special CBI court pronounced its verdict on September 30 in the December 6, 1992 Babri demolition...
DNA - Published Also reported by •HinduZee NewsIndian Express


Babri verdict: BJP leaders Advani, Joshi, Bharti unlikely to be present in court

BJP veterans LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh, all accused in the Babri mosque...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •HinduZee NewsIndian Express



Tweets about this

NewsLiveGhy

NEWS LIVE Special CBI court acquits all in Babri Masjid demolition case https://t.co/cNnVA5V4ng 49 seconds ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Indian court acquits all accused in Babri mosque demolition case https://t.co/SMhwwOIZk1 https://t.co/TBRdkYurYn 2 minutes ago

ashok_mishraa

Ashok Mishra RT @barandbench: 32 accused free of charges rules Special Court in the Babri Masjid Demolition case #BabriMasjid #BabriDemolitionCase #Bab… 2 minutes ago

jeetendra_nani1

Jeetendra 🌹 RT @Hindutva__watch: Special CBI court acquits all 32 accused in Babri Mosque demolition case, cites lack of evidence https://t.co/IClkTUWp… 3 minutes ago

News_Headlines_

Today News Headlines Babri Demoliton Case Verdict: BJP Leaders As Court Acquits All 32 Accused In Babri Case https://t.co/wEn2SKOQLJ 3 minutes ago

santysmart19

Santosh Shaw RT @TOIIndiaNews: Babri demolition case: Special CBI court acquits all https://t.co/brlpM2W1b3 3 minutes ago

SyedHHashmi

Syed H. Hashmi RT @geetv79: Babri Masjid demolition case verdict: CBI court acquits all accused, rules there was no criminal conspiracy What else did an… 3 minutes ago

MonobinaG

Monobina Gupta RT @svaradarajan: Special Court Acquits All 32 Accused in Babri Demolition Case https://t.co/xM609PDXXK via @thewire_in 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Babri Masjid demolition case: 'We will accept the verdict', say accused [Video]

Babri Masjid demolition case: 'We will accept the verdict', say accused

Special CBI court in Lucknow will pronounce verdict on Babri Masjid demolition case today (September 30). Court has asked all 32 accused to be present in the court. One of the accused Ramji Gupta said,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published
Babri Masjid demolition case: Special CBI court to pronounce verdict [Video]

Babri Masjid demolition case: Special CBI court to pronounce verdict

Special CBI court in Lucknow will pronounce verdict today (September 30) in Babri Masjid demolition case. Court has asked all 32 accused to be present in the court. Security tightened at the court..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
Nusrat Jahan gets threats for posing as Goddess Durga | Oneindia News [Video]

Nusrat Jahan gets threats for posing as Goddess Durga | Oneindia News

India rejects China interpretation of Line of Actual Control, says 1959 claim was never mutually agreed upon; TMC MP Nusrat Jahan was threatened for posing as Goddess Durga; Sanjay Raut met Devendra..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:36Published