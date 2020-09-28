Babri case: Court acquits Advani & 31 others; says 'demolition not pre-planned'

Special CBI court has acquitted all the 23 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

The accused included BJP bigwigs like LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh and others.

Nritya Gopal Das and Champat Rai, both members of the Ram temple trust were also in among the 32 accused.

The court said that the demolition was not pre-planned and said that the conspiracy charge did not stand.

The court also said that the video evidence provided by the agencies were fabricated.

26 of the 32 accused had arrived at the court premises to hear the court's verdict, while six others, including senior BJP leader LK Advani, had taken part in it through video conferencing.

This verdict comes months after the Supreme Court in November 2019 awarded the disputed land to the Hindu side for the construction of a temple and asked the government to allot an alternative site to the Muslim side to build a mosque.

